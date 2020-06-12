milCloud® 2.0 Webinar Series Unveils new Technologies and Capabilities

For Department of Defense (DoD) agencies tasked with migrating to milCloud® 2.0, the technology in the platform has to adapt regularly to keep pace with the evolving mission needs and landscape.

To advise DoD mission partners on the latest technologies and capabilities available on milCloud® 2.0, General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) and MeriTalk are introducing a four-part webinar series featuring cloud data management, high performance storage, advanced data protection, and more.

The series kicks off on Wednesday, June 24, at 1:30 p.m. EDT with “milCloud® 2.0: Cloud Data Management & Backup-as-a-Service.”

The hour-long webinar will cover:

Cloud data management and protection capabilities in the milCloud ® 0 environment

0 environment How organizations can migrate data and applications from on-prem systems to cloud

The new Backup-as-a-Service offering, and other backup and recovery services available

Tactical edge use cases in milCloud®0.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to engage with milCloud® 2.0 subject matter experts, including:

Rebecca Fitzhugh , Director of Developer Relations, Rubrik

, Director of Developer Relations, Rubrik Jeffrey Phelan, Cloud Services Portfolio Lead, milCloud®0, GDIT

Learn more and register here for the complimentary June 24 webinar.

Don’t forget to mark your calendars for the remaining webinars in the four-part series to help maximize your organization’s capabilities with milCloud® 2.0. Register now.

Leveraging the Latest Tech for the Mission – July 22

Powering the Future of Cloud Storage – Aug. 27

Navigating a Native Environment – Sept. 23

Managed by the Defense Information Systems Agency and operated by GDIT, milCloud® 2.0 connects commercial cloud service offerings to DoD networks. This provides the latest cloud technology to mission partners at competitive prices, along with the requisite security and performance levels established by DoD.