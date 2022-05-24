President Biden has nominated Milancy Harris to become Deputy Undersecretary for Security and Intelligence at the Department of Defense (DoD).

Since January, Harris has been Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Irregular War and Counterterrorism, and before that she was Deputy Assistant Secretary for Special Operations and Combating Terrorism.

Harris broke in with the intelligence community in 2004 as an analyst with the Defense Intelligence Agency. She has plenty of top-level experience in intelligence matters, having served in analytic and staff roles at the National Counterterrorism Center and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence through 2019, and as Director of Counterterrorism on the White House National Security staff from 2015 to 2017.

She took a break from government work from 2019 to 2020, and worked at Facebook as manager of governance and strategic initiatives.

Harris received a bachelor’s degree in International Affairs from Marquette University and master’s degree in Political Management Defense and Security Policy from George Washington University.