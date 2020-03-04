Meet the MeriTalk Federal Firebrands Awards Winners

It’s a long way from ideation to execution on the road to Federal IT modernization. Between an agency knowing what it wants and finally getting what it needs to excel in mission and service to citizens can be a rugged and winding road.

MeriTalk, a public-private partnership dedicated to improving the outcomes of government information technology, is proud to recognize 22 tech industry sales and marketing leaders who help the Federal government bridge the crucial gap between ideas and solutions with our inaugural Federal Firebrands Awards.

Honored as a result of voting by their industry peers, the inaugural winners are tied by common traits – sales and marketing leaders who are passionate about their work, spark great ideas, and go above and beyond – day in and day out.

Please join us to honor the Federal Firebrands Awards winners on March 12 at Cyber Smoke at Morton’s Steakhouse in Washington, D.C., from 5 to 9 p.m. A cash bar will be available with Happy Hour specials extended into the evening. Bring along your favorite cigar to enjoy on Morton’s covered and heated patio. And in advance of MeriTalk’s TIC Talks forum on May 14, we’ll provide a glimpse into the recent changes of TIC 3.0, including initiative evolution insights, opportunities, and its role as a cyber paradigm.

The Federal Firebrands Award winners in the sales category are:

Joe Ayers, Vice President and GM, Public Sector Enterprise Group, Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Steve Harris, Senior Vice president and GM, Federal, Dell Technologies

David Levy, Vice President, Amazon Web Services

Lynn Martin, Vice President, Government, Education and Healthcare, VMware

Brian Marvin, Vice President, Federal, ServiceNow

Greg Myers, Vice President, Federal, Microsoft

Leigh Palmer, Senior Vice President, GDIT

Darryl Peek, Senior Manager, Salesforce

Andrew Schnable, Vice President, Federal, Zscaler

Eric Trexler, Vice President of Sales, Global Government, Forcepoint

Patty Trexler, Regional Vice President of Civilian, Tanium

And the Federal Firebrands Awards Winners in the marketing category are: