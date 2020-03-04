Meet the MeriTalk Federal Firebrands Awards Winners
It’s a long way from ideation to execution on the road to Federal IT modernization. Between an agency knowing what it wants and finally getting what it needs to excel in mission and service to citizens can be a rugged and winding road.
MeriTalk, a public-private partnership dedicated to improving the outcomes of government information technology, is proud to recognize 22 tech industry sales and marketing leaders who help the Federal government bridge the crucial gap between ideas and solutions with our inaugural Federal Firebrands Awards.
Honored as a result of voting by their industry peers, the inaugural winners are tied by common traits – sales and marketing leaders who are passionate about their work, spark great ideas, and go above and beyond – day in and day out.
Please join us to honor the Federal Firebrands Awards winners on March 12 at Cyber Smoke at Morton’s Steakhouse in Washington, D.C., from 5 to 9 p.m. A cash bar will be available with Happy Hour specials extended into the evening. Bring along your favorite cigar to enjoy on Morton’s covered and heated patio. And in advance of MeriTalk’s TIC Talks forum on May 14, we’ll provide a glimpse into the recent changes of TIC 3.0, including initiative evolution insights, opportunities, and its role as a cyber paradigm.
The Federal Firebrands Award winners in the sales category are:
- Joe Ayers, Vice President and GM, Public Sector Enterprise Group, Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Steve Harris, Senior Vice president and GM, Federal, Dell Technologies
- David Levy, Vice President, Amazon Web Services
- Lynn Martin, Vice President, Government, Education and Healthcare, VMware
- Brian Marvin, Vice President, Federal, ServiceNow
- Greg Myers, Vice President, Federal, Microsoft
- Leigh Palmer, Senior Vice President, GDIT
- Darryl Peek, Senior Manager, Salesforce
- Andrew Schnable, Vice President, Federal, Zscaler
- Eric Trexler, Vice President of Sales, Global Government, Forcepoint
- Patty Trexler, Regional Vice President of Civilian, Tanium
And the Federal Firebrands Awards Winners in the marketing category are:
- Kelly Broadhurst, Senior Marketing Manager, Veritas
- Tricia Davis-Muffett, Vice President Marketing, Booz Allen Hamilton
- Lisa De Luca, Senior Manager, Public Sector Marketing, Cisco
- Tina Dempsey Jones, Manager, Public Sector Marketing, CenturyLink
- Kimberly Eastman, Director, Marketing Management, ServiceNow
- Leslie Egan, Director, Marketing & Partner Alliances, Government Acquisitions Inc.
- Scott Greenwald, Director of Marketing, Leidos
- Marci Neill, Director, Marketing Management, Pure Storage
- Oliver Nutt, Head of Marketing, GDIT
- Julie Smith, Senior Marketing Manager, National Security Group, Microsoft
- Milo Speranzo, Director North American Marketing (Federal), Dell Technologies