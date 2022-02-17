The United States Marshals Service (USMS) is in the process of beefing up its infrastructure, technology, policy, and procedures with a broader aim toward modernizing business processes and promoting evidence-based decisions, asset management, and knowledge sharing.

“To accomplish our operational objectives, the USMS recognizes the importance of a productive and efficient business environment,” said USMS Deputy Chief Information Officer Gwen Miller during a virtual event hosted by FCW on Feb. 15.

According to Miller, the agency has laid out four objectives to meet its goal of improving the business environment:

Modernize business processes and technology infrastructure;

Promote evidence-based, data-driven decision-making;

Promote effective and efficient governance and asset and vendor management; and

Promote knowledge sharing and enhance communication across the organization.

For the first objective, USMS plans to analyze current systems, processes, and policies to assess changes necessary to improve efficiency and effectiveness.

“We plan on leveraging and optimizing technology to enable modern, agile processes to quickly respond and align to changing mission needs and innovations,” Miller said. “These improvements will ensure we are operating at the highest level to best serve our nation and to perform our various mission sets.”

Miller explained that the agency also plans on improving the use of data assets for decision-making to provide high quality, timely, and transparent information to inform evidence-based decisions. Promoting effective data usage will also ensure better agency decision-making processes by developing and implementing strategies that improve governance, stewardship, and management of agency resources.

Finally, Miller explained that opening up communications at the agency is vital to improving its business environment.

“We encourage personnel across our entire enterprise to share the lessons they’ve learned, to empower others to make evidence-based, informed decisions,” Miller said. “Knowledge sharing and knowledge management will add value to the agency by efficiently and effectively informing the decision-making process across all mission sets by sharing at the agency-level,” she said.