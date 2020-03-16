Major Comms Providers Pledge to ‘Keep Americans Connected’

More than 65 communications service providers have signed on to the Keep Americans Connected Pledge issued by Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai to promote sustained connectivity during disruptions caused by the coronavirus.

The pledge says that for the next 60 days, the companies will:

Not terminate service to any residential or small business customers because of their inability to pay their bills due to the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic;

Waive any late fees that any residential or small business customers incur because of their economic circumstances related to the coronavirus pandemic; and

Open their Wi-Fi hotspots to any American who needs them.

Among the companies who took the pledge are major providers Comcast, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon.

“I applaud those companies that have already taken the Keep Americans Connected Pledge,” Pai said. “This may be a difficult time for our nation, but if we all work together, I am confident that we can rise to the challenge.”