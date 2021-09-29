The Department of Labor (DoL) awarded Verizon Public Sector five Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions task orders worth $887 million to help substantially modernize its legacy communications and information technology capabilities.

Under the first task order, Verizon will modernize and transforms legacy network infrastructure, including data, voice, unified communications, video services, and enterprise applications for its 20,000 users. The second task order will continue existing work to transform the DoL’s audio and web conferencing services through customized use and flexibility options.

Under the third task order, Verizon Public Sector will evolve the immediate delivery of Content Delivery Network Services to provide improved capabilities, creating an enterprise-level cloud environment as the foundation for implementing Infrastructure as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Software as a Service.

The fourth task order addresses DoL’s Managed Trusted Internet Protocol Service (MTIPS) and calls for the installation of MTIPS ports for the agency’s seven data centers across the country.

And finally, with the fifth task order, Verizon will support the deployment of Unified Communications Services to accommodate all 20,000 DoL end-users.

“Our next-generation technology and modernized network services are helping to transform the way DoL serves their constituents, today and into the future,” Jennifer Chronis, senior vice president for Public Sector at Verizon, said in a press release. The release stated that this partnership with the DoL may result in a highly secure, converged data and voice network across nearly 1,000 locations.