Long-time Federal government IT and cybersecurity leader Karen Evans is heading to the Cyber Readiness Institute (CRI) – a New York-based nonprofit that aims to advance the cyber readiness of small and medium-sized businesses in order to improve the security of global supply chains – as the organization’s managing director.

CRI was co-founded by leaders of the Center for Global Enterprise, Mastercard, Microsoft, and Principal, and counts Apple, ExxonMobil, and General Motors among its members. CRI’s creation was a follow-up activity to President Obama’s Commission on Enhancing National Cybersecurity. CRI said that downloads of its free tools and guides have exceeded 140,000 and that the organization has reached more than 91,000 people and SMEs in the past two years.

Evans brings a sterling Federal government resume to the new position, including stints as CIO at the Departments of Energy and Homeland Security, assistant secretary for cybersecurity, energy security, and emergency response at the Energy Department, and Administrator for the Office of Electronic Government and Information Technology at the Office of Management and Budget. She has also been a frequent speaker at Federal government IT conferences including recent MeriTalk events.

“CRI is providing actionable solutions for SMEs to address their cyber readiness,” Evans said in the announcement of her new position. “I am excited for this opportunity as the Managing Director to continue to address the needs of the SMEs and help them mitigate their risk with an ever-changing cyber security landscape.”

“Karen has a deep understanding of the cybersecurity issues SMEs face in today’s fast-paced, tumultuous business environment. We are excited to have her join CRI as our new Managing Director,” said Sam Palmisano, Co-Chair of CRI and Chairman of The Center for Global Enterprise. “Karen’s extensive credentials and experience addressing cybersecurity issues from within government and the private sector distinguished her as the best person to help lead CRI to new heights.”