The Defense Departments (DoD) Joint AI Center (JAIC) is looking to fill the position of the DoD Responsible AI (RAI) program lead to develop and promulgate policies, practices, guidance, and metrics for DoD for developing and procuring AI.

In a job posting by JAIC, the agency laid out key responsibilities of the role and position requirements. The RAI program lead must have expert knowledge and experience with scientific research practices and statistical analysis methods, critical thinking, and analytical skills to develop AI policies for the program.

Additionally, the program lead will also be required to have expert knowledge of “advanced theories of engineering, computer science, and software development lifecycle,” as well as “software strategies, processes, and methodologies for IT systems to include software systems acquisition, integration, interoperability and testing, and resource and budget accountability.”

Among responsibilities of the position include, but are not limited to:

Providing “direction and oversight over a technical team that leads enterprise-wide adoption and application of ethical principles and decision-frameworks across technical product development, data management, software development lifecycle, acquisition processes, and test, assessment, and evaluation methodologies;”

Lead in operationalizing AI Ethics Principles for DoD;

Integrate RAI into various areas, including workforce training;

Lead DoD RAI communities as part of a broader RAI governance structure;

Support JAIC product delivery and test and evaluation teams in developing AI-related technical ethics standards; and

Represent JAIC and DoD as a primary with organizations developing standards for AI activities.

Interested parties are asked to email a cover letter, resume, and unofficial transcripts, along with all other inquires to the JAIC Hiring Box.