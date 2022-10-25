Ten months after President Biden released his executive order for government to improve customer experience, a new report from the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation (ITIF) argues that Federal agencies are “still doing a poor job of measuring satisfaction, and they are conspicuously lagging in offering digital services.”

In the report, ITIF examines “high-impact service providers” (HISPs) within the Federal government. This designation includes agencies that have large customer bases or provide vital services, such as the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the Social Security Administration, the Internal Revenue Service, and the Department of Veterans Affairs.

The report says that HISPs are insufficiently measuring customer satisfaction with their digital services, and don’t have a clear method to incorporate feedback.

“You can’t improve what you’re not measuring, and many of the government’s high-impact service providers aren’t measuring customers’ experience with digital channels well enough, if they’re measuring at all,” said Eric Egan, a policy fellow for digital government at ITIF.

“To meaningfully improve customer experience, agencies need to accelerate their adoption of digital services, because customers today expect to be able to do almost everything with computers and smartphones,” he said.

“The next step is to systematically capture customer feedback through interactions with websites and mobile applications,” he said. “The goal should be to have a digital feedback loop that drives continuous improvement and innovation.”

The report notes that despite legislative efforts from Congress and executive guidance from White House administrations, HISP adoption of “best-in-class digital services” is too low. Specifically, Federal websites and apps offer inconsistent and varying user experiences that are generally worse than that of the private sector. In addition to HISPs not complying with existing requirements or taking advantage of available resources and technology, ITIF also blamed regulatory barriers, poor organizational processes, and limited access to funding for the lack of advancement.

To help HISPs improve, ITIF said need to “be held accountable to comply with existing requirements for digital experiences and commit to gathering more customer feedback data that informs improvements to digital channels.”

Looking toward other factors within the Federal government, ITIF said that Congress should remove regulatory and procurement barriers that hamstring digital transformation, and the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) should provide improved oversight and funding to support digital customer experience.

ITIF offered six recommendations: