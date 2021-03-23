The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is requesting information on a potential requirement for its new Enterprise Development, Operations Services (EDOS) contract worth up to $2.6 billion.

IRS wants to establish a single-award, task order from a best-in-class governmentwide acquisition contract (GWAC) for EDOS which will allow IRS to obtain modernization services necessary to meet the agency’s needs in an efficient and cost-effective manner.

According to a request for information (RFI), under this task order, IRS wants to:

“Reduce operational costs while maintaining current operational effectiveness utilizing the existing system architecture;

Reduce operational costs by minimizing or eliminating system, management, or operational redundancies; and

Establish a contract structure to include performance-based services measurable standards, and new cost cutting incentives.”

IRS anticipates that the prime contractor will provide IT services across a wide range of categories and functions to support the agency in: systems engineering and enterprise architecture; defect reporting and tracking; configuration management; and IT systems development programming and source code development.

“The IRS anticipates an 18-month period to fully transition all EDOS IT requirements to this Task Order,” the RFI states. “A transition plan will be provided prior to or at contract award with projected Period of Performance (POP) start dates for each existing IRS effort.”

The task order will consist of a one-year base ordering period, four one-year optional ordering periods, and two one-year award term option periods that may be earned based on meeting performance requirements.