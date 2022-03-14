Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) recently issued a $340 million solicitation to establish Multiple Award (MA), Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contracts within four distinct domains for services related to platform as a service (PaaS), hyperautomation, collaborative services, and visualization.

Known as the Scalable Ways to Implement Flexible Tasks (SWIFT) solicitation, it will be available for use by ICE on a case-by-case basis, with approval possibly being granted to other Department of Homeland Security (DHS) components by the ICE SWIFT contracting officer and program manager.

According to a joint synopsis and solicitation notice, each IDIQ award will have minimum guarantee of $2,500 for each IDIQ awarded in each domain that doesn’t obtain a task order during the five-year ordering period. The total cumulative value of all task orders across all four domains will not exceed the $340 million.

ICE said there can be up to eight contract awardees – with two per domain – with the PaaS and collaborative services domains being unrestricted, and the visualization and hyperautomation domains being set aside for small businesses. The agency breaks down each of the domains as the following: