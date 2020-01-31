IBM Chooses Cloud Chief to Become CEO

IBM announced Jan. 30 that Arvind Krishna will lead the company when current CEO and President Virginia Rometty steps down in April. Krishna currently serves as Big Blue’s senior vice president for Cloud and Cognitive Software. Krishna, who has been with IBM since 1990, previously served as general manager of IBM’s Systems and Technology Group’s development and manufacturing organization. “He is a brilliant technologist who has played a significant role in developing our key technologies such as artificial intelligence, cloud, quantum computing and blockchain,” Rometty said in a statement. “Arvind has grown IBM’s Cloud and Cognitive Software business and led the largest acquisition in the company’s history … He is well-positioned to lead IBM and its clients into the cloud and cognitive era.”