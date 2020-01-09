House Lawmakers Pass 5G Infrastructure Strategy Bill

The House late on Jan. 8 approved H.R. 2881, a bill requiring President Trump to develop a mobile telecommunications systems and infrastructure strategy, by a 413-3 vote.

Introduced in May 2019, the Secure 5G and Beyond Act of 2019 takes aim at Huawei’s influence in the 5G ecosystem, and concerns that the Chinese supplier of 5G technology could cooperate with the Chinese government to spy on the U.S. government and American companies.

“As we work to achieve faster internet speeds and wider connectivity, our legislation would make sure we have a plan to deliver innovative technology to U.S. consumers, compete with China, and prevent foreign influence in 5G networks,” Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., said in a September request for cosponsors.

To protect U.S. 5G technologies, the bill requires a White House interagency strategy that: secures 5G and future generation telecommunications; assists allies in maximizing the security of their 5G systems; protects the competitiveness of U.S. companies; guards the privacy of U.S. consumers; and maintains the integrity of international standards against foreign political influence.

A companion bill in the Senate by the same name, S.893, was placed on the Senate legislative calendar under general orders on Dec. 19.