House GOP Unveils its Emerging Tech Agenda

Republican House leadership has its eye on AI, data privacy, and the Internet of Things (IoT) in its newly released emerging tech agenda.

House Energy and Commerce Committee Ranking Member Greg Walden, R-Ore., and Consumer Protection and Commerce Subcommittee Ranking Member Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., unveiled the GOP’s agenda – which includes 15 pieces of legislation on a wide array of topics.

“Now more than ever, we must create policies that ensure America beats China over the next decade and beyond by fostering innovation, securing supply chains, and protecting consumers,” Walden and McMorris Rodgers said in a May 12 statement. “These pillars of our legislative agenda unleash free-market ingenuity to spur American leadership and economic growth in the next generation of technology that will define our future.”

The agenda is broken into four objects: advancing and securing emerging technologies; global data innovation and security; advancing innovation across the country; and combating harms through innovation.

Key pieces of legislation include: