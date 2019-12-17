House Approves FY2020 Budget/Pay Raise Bills

The House voted today to approve two bills comprising the bipartisan budget agreement announced earlier this week that would fund the Federal government for the remainder of Fiscal Year 2020 and deliver a 3.1 percent pay raise to Federal civilian employees.

House members voted 297-120 to approve the domestic spending section of the legislation, while the national security portion of the deal passed by a vote of 280-183.

Prospects for passage in the Senate look good, with Senate Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., offering his support for both bills. White House approval also appears to be on track, with Senior Advisor Kellyanne Conway telling reporters that President Trump is “poised to sign” the bills if and when they reach his desk.

In addition to the civilian pay raise, the bills also would appropriate $25 million for the Technology Modernization Fund, and fund a variety of agency IT modernization and cybersecurity efforts.