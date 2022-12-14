Republican and Democratic leaders of the House and Senate Appropriations committees said late Tuesday night that they have reached a “framework agreement” on Fiscal Year 2023 appropriations that they hope will lead to final spending bills to fund Federal government operation through September 2023.

Federal government funding is due to run out on Dec. 16. The schedule laid out by the committee leaders incorporates passage of a short-term continuing resolution agreement to continue funding through next week.

“We have a framework that provides a path forward to enact an omnibus next week,” said Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., chair of the House Appropriations Committee, referring to the full-year FY2023 spending bill.

“Now, the House and Senate Appropriations Committees will work around the clock to negotiate the details of final 2023 spending bills that can be supported by the House and Senate and receive President Biden’s signature,” Rep. DeLauro said.

Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, confirmed the accord, calling it a “bipartisan, bicameral framework that should allow us to finish an omnibus appropriations bill that can pass the House and Senate and be signed into law by the President.”

“The pain of inflation is real, and it is being felt across the federal government and by American families right now,” Sen. Leahy said. “We cannot delay our work any further, and a two-month continuing resolution does not provide any relief. I look forward to continuing to work with my friend, Vice Chairman Shelby, and Chair DeLauro over the next week to finish the job the American people sent us here to do.”

Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., ranking member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, commented that the framework “allows us to begin the difficult work of reaching agreement across twelve separate bills. If all goes well, we should be able to finish an omnibus appropriations package by December 23rd.”

Details of the framework agreement were scant, including a top-line number for proposed FY2023 Federal spending.

Earlier on Tuesday, Rep. DeLauro released the text of a short-term continuing resolution that would extend government funding through Dec. 23 to give legislators more time to work through the full-year FY2023 appropriations bill.

“Final fiscal year 2023 government funding bills are critical to supporting the programs and policies that make the biggest impact on people all over America,” Rep. DeLauro said. “While we are close to a final agreement to create American jobs, help working families with the cost of living, and protect our national security, we need additional time.”

“This Continuing Resolution simply extends funding through December 23 to allow federal programs to keep operating as we continue working to complete the appropriations process and enact a final funding package,” she said.