The Department of Treasury and the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) have made progress in validating data received from Federal agencies, but both of the agencies need to improve how that data is reported online, according to the Government Accountability Office.

Treasury and OMB are responsible for ensuring Federal information spending reported by Federal agencies and published on USAspending.gov is accurate and complete.

According to a report by GAO, both agencies have made progress on validating the data they receive, but still could improve how it is reported online.

“The Digital Accountability and Transparency Act of 2014 (DATA Act) requires Federal agencies to submit spending data for presentation on USAspending.gov,” wrote GAO in the report. “GAO found that Treasury took additional steps to disclose known data limitations on USAspending.gov. GAO also identified some opportunities to further enhance the quality of the data displayed on the website and the business application controls that process the data.”

While most agencies submitted their data files by established deadlines, 18 of 101 agencies had not submitted their data files on time for the period ending March 31, 2021. Additionally, 19 did not include data in the required file that links budget and award information needed to track Federal spending.

GAO made a total of nine recommendations – two to OMB and seven to Treasury – to improve business process controls, implementation and use of data standards, and the disclosure of known data limitations. The two agencies generally agreed with the recommendations.

For OMB, GAO recommended that the agency ensure policies, guidance, and procedures related to DATA Act and USAspending.gov are consistent with each other, and develop and implement a process to ensure that disallowed program activities are not included in its list of program activity and accounts combinations used for validating DATA Act submissions to USAspending.gov.

The following seven recommendations were made for Treasury, including: