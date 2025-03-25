How can the Department of Defense (DoD) ensure its dominance against adversaries around the globe in the new space race?

That’s the question a recent Government Accountability Office (GAO) blog tackled, as the watchdog agency examines DoD’s efforts to strengthen satellite communications and build a more resilient, interconnected space infrastructure to maintain U.S. dominance in the face of growing competition from China, Russia, and other global players.

The short answer: not with its current system.

According to the Federal watchdog, DoD’s current satellite communication system relies on a few high-cost satellites that offer limited communication – creating vulnerabilities if a connection fails.

“This linear approach limits options if a connection isn’t working,” the blog reads.

“Strengthening its satellite communications will help DoD address threats from adversaries that are expanding their space capabilities, such as China and Russia,” the blog continues.

The good news, according to GAO, is that DoD plans to move away from its current “linear satellite communication system.” The bad news is that the plan to accomplish that goal – set to unfold over five years – is complex and full of challenges.

“DoD is starting to make progress with integrating different satellite communications systems into a network. But the shift to this approach is complex. And it relies on collaboration across many different organizations within DoD,” according to GAO.

One of the main challenges that the department must contend with is developing and integrating new user equipment and systems.

Shifting away from individualized progress reports to department-wide annual progress reports to Congress “would provide decision-makers with a holistic view of whether DoD is on track to meet its goal by 2030.”

Additionally, it could also help the department “identify potential obstacles as soon as possible – providing service members with multiple options for communicating on a dynamic future battlefield.”

The department is also working to improve satellite communications by developing laser technology, which offers faster data transmission and more secure, precise signals. This new approach is being led by the Space Development Agency (SDA), which is building a constellation of 300 to 500 satellites in low Earth orbit capable of transmitting data at higher rates and more securely.

The first group of satellites has yet to demonstrate the efficacy of laser communications in space, and the SDA has awarded contracts totaling nearly $10 billion for the next phases of development.

GAO acknowledged that this project shows promise, but said much of its potential remains to be seen as it’s still in the early stages, and the first group of satellites has yet to prove the effectiveness of laser communications in space. GAO warned that DoD risks investing significant funds in untested technology and recommends ensuring the initial phase’s success before moving forward with additional satellite development.

Over the next few years, the Federal watchdog pledged to monitor the continued progress the department makes in its shift to an integrated satellite communication system, its adoption of laser technology, and its funding efforts to maintain an edge in the space race.

“We’re going to keep looking at this issue. Specifically, we plan to look at how DoD is expanding space systems, including its missile warning and missile tracking satellites,” GAO stated.