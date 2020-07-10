Funding Bill Aims to Modernize House of Representatives

The House Appropriations Committee released its draft of the fiscal year 2021 Legislative Branch funding bill which appropriates $4.198 billion total to fund Legislative Branch departments such as the U.S. House of Representatives, Congressional Budget Office, and Capitol Police.

The appropriated funding will be $207 million more than the FY2020 enacted level and doesn’t include funding for the Senate or Senate office buildings.

“This bill makes key investments in the Legislative Branch – from funding for House modernization initiatives to increased resources for diversity and inclusion efforts – to better reflect and meet the needs of the diverse communities we serve,” House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Nita Lowey, D-N.Y., said.

The legislation will include $664.3 million for the Government Accountability Office to allow for increases in staffing, including for the Science, Technology Assessment and Analytics Team. This is an increase of $34.3 million above the FY2020 level.

Additionally, the legislation will appropriate $752.8 million for the Library of Congress and will support information technology needs and copyright registration and recordation systems modernization.

“I’m proud to release this bill, which serves as a down payment on the modernization of the House of Representatives and ensures we can continue to serve our constituents efficiently and effectively,” House Legislative Branch Appropriations Subcommittee Chairman Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, said.

The Committee is scheduled to mark up the bill on July 10 at 9 am.