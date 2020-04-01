Five Ways to Tell How Well the Internet’s Working

One of the relatively few positive things about the last few weeks is how the Internet has been working well enough to accommodate tens of millions of new work-from-homers, students stuck at home, and everyone else as the pandemic sustains the imperative to work and interact online.

Amidst that real-time experiment in internet elasticity and capability, who hasn’t wondered: how’s all that going, and how would I know if something wasn’t working right? If there’s something really haywire with the web, you’ll probably know it when it’s happening, but just in case, here’s five ways to take a look at data that may shed light on your questions. Caveat emptor…