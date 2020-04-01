Five Ways to Tell How Well the Internet’s Working
One of the relatively few positive things about the last few weeks is how the Internet has been working well enough to accommodate tens of millions of new work-from-homers, students stuck at home, and everyone else as the pandemic sustains the imperative to work and interact online.
Amidst that real-time experiment in internet elasticity and capability, who hasn’t wondered: how’s all that going, and how would I know if something wasn’t working right? If there’s something really haywire with the web, you’ll probably know it when it’s happening, but just in case, here’s five ways to take a look at data that may shed light on your questions. Caveat emptor…
- internettrafficreport.com/ – a clean, simple site that’s nothing-but-the-facts raw and graphical data by continent, provider, etc., with overall scoring.
- Cloudflarestatus – offered by web infrastructure and security provider CloudFlare, this site offers operational data based on the company’s own global network, which it says includes more than one billion url searches per day.
- DownDetector – a site that says it provides real-time status and outage data for major services including wireless service providers, internet providers, online services, and online gaming sites.
- Akamai Threat Monitor – much more about the security aspect of internet performance, this site offers a cool look at attack trends on a real-time tracker.
- IsItDownRightNow – this site does pretty much what it says, continually updating the operating status of major communication service provider, social media, and big retailer sites.