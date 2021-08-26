The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) named Gregory Edwards to a new position as chief information security officer (CISO).

Edwards first joined FEMA in July 2020, serving as a senior technical advisor to the Office of the Chief Information Officer. In this role, Edwards provided “technical guidance on compliance with IT policies, directives, standards, and corresponding recommendations on IT operations and services,” according to FEMA’s website.

Previously, Edwards served as NATO Communications and Information Agency’s director of infrastructure services and service operations for over four years.

He has also served in executive roles at the Department of Defense’s Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA). He served as DISA’s vice director of the Joint Information Environment (JIE) Technical Synchronization Office from 2013 to 2014 and as deputy commander for DISA’s Command Center from 2010 to 2013.

Edwards also spent over 26 years in the U.S. Air Force as a communications and computer systems officer, according to his LinkedIn.