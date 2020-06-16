FEMA Inches Toward Re-Opening, Sees Smaller Permanent Footprint

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has begun considering sending at least some employees back to work at their offices under Phase 1 of a longer term re-opening plan, but most employees will remain teleworking for at least the next month.

The agency’s longer-term facilities re-opening plans, a knowledgeable source told MeriTalk, is expected to result in a smaller permanent employee footprint in FEMA facilities than before the COVID-19 pandemic that sent employees to work from home.

The earliest FEMA will consider bringing back employees to its facilities is June 15, but most will remain teleworking until at least July 15, the source said. July 15 is the earliest date that a FEMA facility may enter Phase 2 of re-opening.

“An email was sent to all FEMA staff about the agency’s guidance on a phased approach for returning to its various locations,” a FEMA spokesperson said. “FEMA leadership is mindful of each location and taking into consideration each area’s CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] recommendations.”

All FEMA facilities are required to have safety protocols in place before employees return to work in those locations.