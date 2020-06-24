FedRAMP Announces Agency Liaison Program

FedRAMP announced that it has kicked off a new initiative – the Agency Liaison Program – that the FedRAMP Project Management Office (PMO) said is “designed to transform the way FedRAMP informs and collaborates with Federal agencies,” and “help agencies and industry be more efficient in their cloud adoption efforts.”

The PMO said the initiative has already had a kick-off meeting and first training session, with more than 30 agencies participating in the program. Additional training sessions are already scheduled for next month.

The Agency Liaison Program, the statement explained, acknowledges the important role agencies play in the success of FedRAMP. Through the new initiative, the PMO will “provide support through a ‘train-the-trainer’ model for liaisons to share knowledge and resources about the authorization process to others in their agency.” Additionally, the Agency Liaison Program establishes a formal feedback mechanism to “enable continuous process improvement” as the program rolls out new initiatives.

The initiative is born out of customer feedback the PMO received from the FedRAMP Ideation Challenge and the ACT-IAC FedRAMP working group.