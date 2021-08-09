A new tool from MeriTalk and stackArmor is providing insight into the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP), and helping cloud service providers (CSPs) make data-driven decisions while pursuing their authorization journey.

The General Services Administration’s (GSA) FedRAMP program provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud services and products.

The FedRAMP Accelerator, provided by MeriTalk and stackArmor, helps to cut through the fog and provides interesting and relevant nuggets of critical insights to help decision-makers pursue the right FedRAMP ATO strategy, and know what to expect when navigating the program.

The FedRAMP Accelerator helps CSPs know how long it will take to receive an Authorization to Operate (ATO), which agency will sponsor the ATO, which Third Party Assessment Organization (3PAO) to choose, and more. The FedRAMP Accelerator also provides critical market research on the most authorized CSP’s.

The FedRAMP authorization journey can sometimes be a confusing one to navigate, but the FedRAMP Accelerator offers unique insights to turbocharge CSPs’ route to the ATO checkered flag.

The interactive dashboard is powered by data from our partners at the GSA FedRAMP Program Management Office (PMO). The dashboard shows ATOs by year and by cloud flavor, mapped against the agencies that sponsored those ATOs, then mapped against which 3PAOs pit crews helped each of those winning CSPs.

Specifically, the dashboard breaks down service models by year, FedRAMP authorizations by agency and year, and 3PAOs associated with each award – from 2013 to the present day.

Additionally, the tool provides a deeper look into the timeline from in-process to authorization, along with a breakdown of agency wins for each 3PAO for a variety of time frames.

“We are very excited to partner with MeriTalk to bring the FedRAMP Accelerator to the rapidly growing FedRAMP CSP community,” said Gaurav “GP” Pal, CEO and Founder, stackArmor, “We have been pioneering ATO Acceleration with our ThreatAlert® solution and believe that the data presented by the FedRAMP PMO provides CSP’s with critical insights on finding sponsors, selecting 3PAO’s and estimating demand.”

Take a look at the FedRAMP Accelerator for even more clarity into the FedRAMP program and to get more confidence during your authorization journey.