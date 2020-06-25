Federal CIO Suzette Kent Stepping Down in July

Federal CIO Suzette Kent will be leaving the public sector in July, according to a June 25 announcement from the Office of Management and Budget (OMB).

“My commitment was to give 100 percent to improving government technology and citizen services. It is my hope that the outcomes achieved stand in evidence to that commitment,” Kent said of her departure. OMB said she announced her plans during a team meeting today.

“It is with great pride in results delivered and confidence in Maria Roat, Grant Schneider, and Jordan Burris’ leadership, the OFCIO team, and the leaders in the CIO Council that I depart. It has been an honor and a privilege to serve our nation,” she said.

Kent took the reins as Federal CIO in January 2018, and is the fourth person to serve in that capacity.

She aggressively implemented the President’s Management Agenda issued later that year aimed at advancing broad Federal IT modernization goals, and earned widespread praise from Federal CIOs for leading the government’s quick shift to telework during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While Maria Roat, former CIO at the Small Business Administration, was recently tapped to fill the deputy Federal CIO role, it is unclear who will replace Kent.

“I want to thank Suzette for all of her work on behalf of the president,” OMB Acting Director Russ Vought said. “During her time at the White House she’s had a remarkable impact on agencies operations, helping to drive critical modernizations through the President’s Management Agenda. On behalf of the entire Office of Management and Budget, I want to express my deepest gratitude for Suzette and wish her all the best in this next chapter.”