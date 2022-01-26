The Office of the Federal Chief Information Officer (OFCIO) added two Federal IT veterans to its staff last week, hiring Drew Myklegard as associate Deputy Federal CIO and former Air Force Chief Data Officer (CDO) Eileen Vidrine as a senior strategic advisor for Data to the Federal CIO, the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) confirmed to MeriTalk.

Myklegard and Vidrine are expected to work together often at OFCIO, scaling data, IT modernization, and cybersecurity solutions that they have seen work at the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and the Air Force, respectively.

“Eileen Vidrine and Drew Myklegard bring a breadth and depth of knowledge and extraordinary talent to our team,” Federal CIO Clare Martorana said in a statement to MeriTalk. “They’re proven leaders in deploying modern technology that’s secure by design and delivers more seamless processes for the Federal workforce so they can better serve the American people.”

Myklegard comes to OMB and the OFCIO from the VA, where he worked for the prior eight years. Beginning as Director of Platform and IT Innovation at VA’s Center for Innovation in 2013, he worked his way up to the title of executive director of product engineering, where he was responsible for leading the DevSecOps product engineering division before leaving for his new post.

Vidrine brings a wealth of experience to her new post as well, spending the last four years as the Air Force CDO. Prior to that, she spent nine months on detail to the executive office of the President in 2017, after being nominated to the White House Leadership Fellow program for her work at the Department of Defense. Vidrine has also worked in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and for the Defense Intelligence Agency in a variety of roles at each.

Myklegard and Vidrine will also have a hand in helping support the President’s Management Agenda, as well as President Biden’s executive orders on both cyber and customer experience, according to Martorana.

“They will help OFCIO as we pursue an ambitious agenda that includes working on the President’s Management Agenda, the Executive Orders on Cybersecurity and Customer Experience, and driving IT modernization and data initiatives across the Federal government,” Martorana said. “We’re excited by their arrival and looking forward to continuing our momentum together.”