Federal Budget Deal Topped by 3.1 Percent Civilian Pay Raise

Federal civilian employees stand to get a 3.1 percent annual pay increase under terms of a Fiscal Year 2020 budget deal that has been agreed to by House and Senate negotiators.

The budget agreement – if formally approved by the House and Senate and signed by President Trump this week – would avert a Federal government shutdown when current funding runs out on Dec. 20. Details of the agreement were provided to MeriTalk by a House Democratic aide with knowledge of the situation.

Among other provisions, the proposed budget agreement will include $425 million in funding for election security grants, which went unfunded last year.

The 3.1 percent Federal civilian pay raise would be in line with the House’s proposal in its version of the Financial Services and General Government appropriations bill, and above the White House’s proposed 2.6 percent pay raise. The raise also would match the 3.1 percent military pay raise passed in the continuing resolution signed into law in November.

In total, the funding agreement is set to allocate $738 billion for defense spending and $632 billion for non-defense spending, for a total around $1.4 trillion, according to Politico.

Details on other aspects of the budget were not available at our deadline.