The recent JEDI contract cancellation turned the page on a long chapter in the Department of Defense (DoD) cloud story, and recent MeriTalk research found that 75 percent of DoD IT leaders say they are prepared to meet their cloud needs without JEDI – so what’s next for DoD’s enterprise cloud initiatives?

Join MeriTalk on July 29 from 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. ET for The Time is Now: Accelerating DoD Enterprise Cloud, a complimentary webinar that will explore additional findings from the study, as well as what's preventing DoD organizations from migrating to available DoD enterprise clouds and what's needed to accelerate adoption.

Featured speakers include Travis Methvin, Deputy Director, Business, Strategy, and Resources, PEO Digital, U.S. Navy and Jim Matney, Vice President and General Manager, Defense Information Systems Agency and Enterprise Services Sector, GDIT.

Led by MeriTalk’s Research Director, Brittany Johnston, the webinar will explore:

What organizations need to accelerate the move to an enterprise cloud environment;

The impact delayed migration has on a department’s ability to meet each of the core DoD Cloud Strategy objectives; and

The numerous benefits DoD organizations can realize – including advanced analytics, increased agility and reliability, and improved delivery of services.

