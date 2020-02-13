DoJ CIO Klimavicz Retiring from Government

Department of Justice (DoJ) CIO and Deputy Assistant Attorney General Joseph Klimavicz will retire from government effective Feb. 29, DoJ confirmed to MeriTalk.

“During my tenure … I have operated under the mantra that we need to keep pace with American innovation,” Klimavicz said in an email to staff. “Every decision I have made has been grounded by the resolution to drive the Department of Justice towards a more modern approach to mission delivery and evidence-based governance. The progress we have made together as catalysts of positive change is remarkable, and, reflecting upon my years of service, it remains one of my greatest sources of pride.”

In the email, Klimavicz reflected on some of his accomplishments during his time at DoJ. Since he joined the agency in 2014, the Office of the CIO has realized over $600 million in cost avoidance, implemented a single cohesive email system for the entire agency, and scaled cybersecurity services. “The recognition is as much yours as it is mine,” he said to the staff.

Klimavicz spent nearly four decades in the public sector and received the Presidential Rank Award for Distinguished Executive Service, the highest honor a Federal employee can receive, in 2012. Prior to his tenure at DoJ, Klimavicz spent seven years serving as CIO and director of high-performance computing and communications at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. His government tenure also includes stints at the Central Intelligence Agency, Department of Defense, and National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.

Melinda Rogers is DoJ’s deputy CIO, but the department has not confirmed who will fill the CIO role either on an acting or permanent basis.