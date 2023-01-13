The Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA), on behalf of the Department of Defense (DoD), recently issued a request for information (RFI) to gather industry input on the development of a Next-Generation Electromagnetic Spectrum (EMS) Strategic Roadmap.

The RFI comes after the Senate Armed Services Committee asked for an EMS roadmap in a June 2022 letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and also requested it in the Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

“DoD must assure and maintain access to and use of the EMS at home and abroad. The modern Electromagnetic Operating Environment is increasingly congested, contested, and constrained,” the RFI states.

“This jeopardizes the U.S. military’s ability to sense, command, control, communicate, test, train, protect, and project force effectively. Without the capabilities to assert spectrum superiority, the nation’s economic and national security will be exposed to undue and significant risk,” it adds.

To address this risk, DISA said the DoD must focus on five goals: developing superior spectrum capabilities; evolving to an agile spectrum infrastructure; pursuing total force readiness in the spectrum; securing long-lasting partnerships for spectrum advantage; and establishing effective spectrum governance.

The DoD is especially interested in hearing industry’s ideas for “revolutionary leap-ahead spectrum-based technologies and capabilities designed to share spectrum.” The RFI says that these technologies will help improve the DoD’s ability to keep pace with adversaries in a constantly evolving threat environment.

Industry submissions are due via email no later than February 10.