The Department of Defense (DoD) Office of Inspector General (OIG) announced it is investigating one of the DoD’s highly classified IT programs.

The OIG released a memo on June 21, announcing its plans to immediately investigate “whether the DoD Special Access Program (SAP) Chief Information Officer’s (CIO) office followed appropriate guidance and regulations awarding the contracts and engaging in the agreements with six Defense Industrial Base (DIB) contractors for the Industry Connections Initiative (ICON).”

Currently, Cynthia Mendoza is serving as the first deputy CIO for Special Access Programs, Information Technology, for the DoD.

The OIG said it will perform the evaluation of the IT program with the SAP CIO at the Pentagon Reservation in Arlington, Va., but it may identify additional locations during the evaluation.

Due to the IT program being classified, it is unclear why the OIG is investigating the SAP CIO office in regard to the Industry Connections Initiative.