DoD Announces Actions to Support Defense Production Partners

On June 10, the Department of Defense (DoD) announced five Defense Production Act Title 3 actions to help sustain workforce capabilities that were disrupted by COVID-19.

The actions will include funding totaling $135 million. In a statement, Lt. Col. Mike Andrews said that the actions by DoD would “help sustain defense-critical workforce capabilities in body armor, aircraft manufacturing, and shipbuilding.” Among the agreements, DoD signed include:

A $15 million agreement with Bethel Industries, Inc. to increase capacity for making soldier protective systems;

A $20 million agreement with GE Aviation to sustain Propulsion Defense Industrial Base capability for highly specialized engineering resource;

An $80 million project with Spirit AeroSystems, Inc. for domestic production capabilities and maintaining workforce capabilities;

A $19.5 million agreement with Steel America to sustain capabilities and capacity for U.S. Navy shaft repair and manufacturing; and

A $500,000 agreement with Allied Systems to sustain capabilities for manufacturing and service provisioning for Navy and U.S. Coast Guard cranes and davits.

“These actions will help to retain critical workforce capabilities throughout the disruption caused by COVID-19 and to restore some jobs lost because of the pandemic,” Lt. Col. Andrews said.