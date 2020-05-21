DIU Inks Deal with Google Cloud for Cyber Threat Management

Google Cloud said May 20 it clinched a deal with the Defense Department’s (DoD) Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) to build a secure cloud management solution to address cyber threats globally. The company did not disclose the value of the contract, but various press reports put that number in the seven-figure range.

DIU said it aims “to move from problem identification to prototype contract award in 60–90 days whereas the traditional DoD contracting process often takes more than 18 months,” according to the agency’s website.

The solution will be built on Google’s Anthos platform, allowing DIU to run applications and web services across three cloud providers: Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure. The Google Cloud Console will centrally manage the multi-cloud solution and provide access control, real-time network monitoring, and full audit trails.

“We’re honored to partner with DIU on this critical initiative to protect its network from bad actors that pose threats to our national security,” said Mike Daniels, vice president of global public sector at Google Cloud.

The solution will use Anthos for hybrid cloud deployment, Istio for secure service communication, and the company Netskope for cloud security.