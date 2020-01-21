DIU Hosting Competition for Remote Sensing Tech

The Department of Defense’s (DoD) Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) plans to award transactional agreements supporting remote sensing technology for a peacetime indication and warning system, based on the results of an 18-month competition.

According to a Jan. 13 solicitation, the agency is seeking delivery of five capabilities:

Small satellite collection capability in low Earth orbit;

Cloud-based machine learning algorithms for object detection;

Edge computing capabilities;

Optimized processing of a large volume of data and imagery to the ground terminal; and

In-theater data processing.

The size and cost of possible solutions should “provide the greatest flexibility for launch and replacement,” DIU said. Additionally, any imagery and data collected during this period will be used to support DoD’s development of a deep-learning neural network.

DIU is accepting responses until Jan. 26.