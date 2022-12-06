The Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) said today that it issued a Defense Department Provisional Authorization for “the Google Services cloud service offering for data categorized as Impact Level 5,” including national security systems.

DISA said that the Google Services offering includes “infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, and software as a service … capabilities across public and hybrid cloud environments, supporting up to IL5 data for DOD and Federal communities.”

“DISA’s authorization includes the following services: BigQuery, Cloud Hardware Security Module, Cloud Key Management Service, Google Cloud Storage, Google Compute Engine, Persistent Disk, Identity and Access Management, and Virtual Private Cloud,” the agency said.

“This authorization will provide the warfighter another safe, secure cloud hosting capability to store and process mission-critical information,” commented Air Force Lt. Gen. Robert J. Skinner, DISA director and Joint Force Headquarters-Department of Defense Information Network commander.

“DISA relies on industry to leverage best practices and provide innovative solutions, and this certainly adds to the already existing capabilities to ensure a resilient and ready force,” he said. “Partnerships like this are necessary to support the U.S. military and joint forces and win against any adversary.”

Leigh Palmer, vice president of Delivery and Operations at Google Public Sector, commented that the DISA IL5 authorization marks “another important milestone that enables us to support additional workloads for U.S. public sector customers.”

“With nine supported regions and 38 zones, Google Cloud now has the largest cloud service offering available on the market for U.S. public sector customers, enabling Federal, state, local and educational entities to take advantage of the security, performance, scale, and efficiency of Google Cloud,” he said.