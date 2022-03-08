The future of modern government – how it works, how it serves, how it adapts – depends on the agility, effectiveness, and efficiency of the IT systems that are its force multipliers.

Join top leadership from the Defense Department, Capitol Hill, and Federal civilian agencies at the ServiceNow Federal Forum 2022 on Thursday, March 10 for an up-close and in-person briefing on how the future of government work is taking shape.

As pandemic conditions abate, the ServiceNow Federal Forum is opening its doors from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET at the Renaissance Hotel in Washington, D.C. for this much-awaited opportunity for the government tech community to re-gather and get the latest IT intelligence from top experts in government and private sector partners.

With sessions built around the themes of digital government, agency interoperability, and improving citizen services, the ServiceNow Federal Forum’s don’t-miss speaker lineup features:

Gen. Robert Skinner, Director of the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) and Commander of the JFHQ-DODIN, talking about how to reduce operational risk and stay several steps ahead of adversaries through better cybersecurity;

Retired Gen. Stan McChrystal, former commander of U.S. and international forces in Afghanistan, discussing the “team of teams” approach to breaking down silos in government organizations and working together more effectively;

Capitol Hill technology and cybersecurity stalwarts Reps. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., Jim Langevin, D-R.I., and Derek Kilmer, D-Wash., giving the latest on how Congress plans to support Federal IT modernization and lay the groundwork for better citizen services;

Department of Health and Human Services OIG CIO Gerald Caron discussing his agency’s road to zero trust security;

Traci DiMartini, Chief Human Capital Officer at the General Services Administration, Javier Inclan, Deputy Office Head of the National Science Foundation’s Office of Equity and Civil Rights, and Zina Dache Merritt, Special Assistant to the Comptroller General for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at the Government Accountability Office, talking about how the government is taking on President Biden’s executive order on diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility; and

Barbara Morton, Deputy Chief Veterans Experience Officer at the Department of Veterans Affairs, and Robert Brown, CTO at the USCIS discussing how they are charting the path forward on improving service delivery.

It’s been a long time since we’ve seen each other outside of a Zoom call. Please join us at the ServiceNow Federal Forum 2022 on Thursday, March 10 at the Renaissance Hotel in Washington D.C. to get reacquainted and reoriented to the latest IT strategies and opportunities to improve the Federal government and how it works.