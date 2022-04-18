The Digital Services Coalition (DSC) has released its strategic priorities and goals for 2022–2025, which include introducing a shared language for digital services and digital transformation, along with providing new tools and technology to support the DSC community.

This is the first strategic plan developed by DSC, which was formed in 2018 by a collection of small and medium-sized businesses to promote the use of agile processes in government IT contracting. The group said the plan will allow it to “provide the education, support, and partnership critical to improving government’s digital maturity.”

According to the strategy, some primary objectives over the next few years are to increase visibility in the digital transformation market, provide dialogue and determinations around best practices, create educational content and programming contributions to the ecosystem, and support diversity and inclusion in hiring practices.

“Through the achievement of goals in this strategic plan over the next several years, the DSC will be able to provide the education, support, and partnership critical to improving government’s digital maturity,” wrote DSC’s executive director Traci Walker.

Walker noted that the coalition – made up of 28 companies – has several critical advantages when it comes to focusing on priorities and opportunities needed for digital service stewardship. Those include: subject matter expertise in agile methodologies, accessibility, human-centered design, security, development & operations, and strategic marketing.

On the list of objectives to put clear and actionable goals in motion include:

Increasing membership and diversifying membership goals to improve the depth and breadth of the coalition;

Introducing a shared language for digital services and digital transformation, while developing educational content programs to enhance DSC members’ capabilities;

Making the group’s website more user friendly and introducing technologies and tools to support the DSC community;

Establishing a roadmap for digital transformation and holding the government accountable regarding standards for digital transformation; and

Establishing the DSC platform to support advocacy of the DSC mission and the ability to lobby.