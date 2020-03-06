DHS to Host Privacy Tech Demo with Focus on Surveillance

The Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) is prepping for a “first-of-its-kind” Privacy Technology Demonstration later this year.

The agency is accepting applications from private sector organizations developing privacy-enhancing technologies that will be featured at the event. Concerns about surveillance capabilities have sparked DHS to find industry partners with public safety tech that addresses citizen concerns, the agency said.

Specifically, DHS is seeking fully or partially completed systems that can process video footage to identify individuals missed by the human eye and facial recognition tech.

“Security and privacy do not need to be a zero-sum game. New camera technologies with advanced edge processing capabilities, as well as video obfuscation technologies, may help organizations to continue to provide public safety while protecting the privacy of individuals and guarding against technology misuse,” Arun Vemury, director of DHS S&T’s Biometric and Identity Technology Center, said.

Applications are due April 30.