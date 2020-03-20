DHS Releases Draft RFPs for EIS Contracts

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has released separate draft requests for proposal (RFPs) – one for its legacy voice system and one for its data network – under the General Services Administration’s Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) contract program, an industry source told MeriTalk.

Both RFPs are in draft stages and the government is asking for input on each, the industry source emphasized.

The EIS contract – worth up to $50 billion over ten years – aims to modernize Federal agency communications services and will replace all existing agency contracts by May 2023.