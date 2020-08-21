DHS Laboratory Seeking Temperature Screening Device for Emergency Responders

The Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) National Urban Security Technology Laboratory (NUSTL) is seeking information on thermal screening for emergency responders and protective services to detect fevers at point of entry, according to a July 29 request for information (RFI).

“The purpose of this research is to provide homeland security enterprise related agencies with information on commercially available off the shelf (COTS) screening thermographs for the purpose of conducting non-invasive febrile temperature screening of individuals at points of entry,” NUSTL explains in the RFI.

The thermal imagers must be able to: capture human heights between 0.5 and 2.5 meters; discriminate temperature differences of 0.2 degrees Celsius or less; be mounted to a surface of tripod; operate on subjects two meters or more away from the device; and capture temperature readings in one second or less.

NUSTL is the DHS component responsible for the development, evaluation, and transition into the field of emerging technologies for law enforcement, fire, and other emergency responders. The thermal screening RFI is being released through the System Assessment and Validation for Emergency Responders (SAVER) program, meant to guide emergency responders through procurement decisions.

Respondents will be required to answer a 19 question survey on product features. NUSTL is accepting responses through August 31.