General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) has won an $84 million research and support contract to assist the Defense Health Agency’s (DHA) Traumatic Brain Injury Center of Excellence (TBICoE), according to a Dec. 5 press release.

Under the eight-month base period contract, GDIT will support the center in conducting clinical research, surveilling TBIs across the Defense Department (DoD), developing clinical recommendations, translating research findings into education tools and disseminating these products to military healthcare providers, service members, veterans, and their families.

As a congressionally mandated collaboration between the DoD and the Department of Veterans Affairs, TBICoE conducts research and promotes care for military personnel from point of injury to reintegration with the aim of mitigating consequences of mild to severe TBI.

According to DoD, over 463,000 service members worldwide have sustained TBI since 2000 – with most of the cases labeled as “mild.”

GDIT has supported TBICoE since 2014 across 21 military treatment facilities and trauma rehabilitation sites worldwide. The company’s researchers and scientists have done extensive work highlighting findings and advancements in the diagnoses, treatment and prevention of TBIs.

Under the contract, GDIT will also partner with TBICoE and DoD on the execution of current and future congressionally mandated projects, including the 15-year longitudinal study of TBI incurred by armed forces in Afghanistan and Iraq, as well as the Warfighter Brain Health program.

“Our work over the past eight years with the TBICoE has yielded new advancements in the diagnosis and treatment of traumatic brain injuries,” said Kamal Narang, GDIT vice president and general manager for Federal Health.

He continued, “We are proud of our researchers and scientists who support TBICoE’s mission every day, and we look forward to partnering with them to address future brain health challenges.”