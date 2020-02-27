Cybersecurity Tech Accord Signs up 14 New Member Companies

The Cybersecurity Tech Accord (CTA), an international, industry-led effort by technology and security companies to combat cyberattacks, said this week it signed up 14 new member companies, bringing its total number of accord signatories to 144 companies.

The new signatories are: 10Pearls, Aims360, Alfred Tech, Bankingly, Com Laude, Corestack, Cornerstore IT, Framework Security, Nap del Caribe, OnShore Security, Schneider Electric, SecurityScorecard, Strata Information Technologies, and Switchfast.

Organizers of the accord, which debuted in 2018 with 34 signatories, said this week that the most significant gain since then has been “the evolution of on-going conversations between governments, civil society, and industry on the importance of cybersecurity at the international level – and a recognition of the need to work together across stakeholder groups to combat escalating threats online.” Companies that belong to the accord participate in talks with individual governments, as well as the United Nations and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.