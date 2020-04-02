CTA, ATA Partner With AWS on Telehealth Resource Site

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) and American Telemedicine Association (ATA) have launched TechHealthDirectory.com in response to U.S. CTO Michael Kratsios’ challenge to the tech community to support the nationwide response to COVID-19.

The website serves as a database of telehealth technology solutions that will “help patients and clinicians search and access a range of digital health resources, including remote monitoring services, mental health services, medical devices, and more.”

“This website will help the health care industry find telehealth solutions and address medical conditions,” CTA President and CEO Gary Shapiro said. “Our industry is proud to volunteer our time and expertise to offer help during a critical time of need.”

The website is being developed and hosted in conjunction with Amazon Web Services (AWS).

“Professionals across the health care industry and the public sector are working day and night to address the COVID-19 pandemic, and providing them access to cutting edge technology is one way to support their efforts,” said Teresa Carlson, VP of Worldwide Public Sector at AWS . “AWS is proud to provide the cloud infrastructure to host TechHealthDirectory.com and help ensure health care professionals around the world have access to this important resource.”