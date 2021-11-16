The Department of Commerce (DoC) is taking bids from small businesses to pursue a potential 10-year $1.5 billion enterprise information technology (IT) contract service.

“The department is moving [to] minimize the capital investments needed every three-to-five years for a technology refresh of obsolete infrastructure equipment and hardware,” a solicitation released on SAM.gov noted. “Utilizing IT as a service, the DoC can position itself to meet the strategic goals, deliver its missions, and be recognized as a leader within future administrations and the Federal enterprise in its use of IT.”

The department expects to deliver between 15 to 20 awards for its Commerce Acquisition for Transformational Technology Services (CATTS) contract. And it intends to award half to small businesses with socio-economic designations, from service-disabled and veteran-owned firms to women-owned firms and firms with the HUBZone designation.

During the bidding process, competitors are expected to go through a two-phase evaluation. It begins with competitors providing proof of having a top-secret facility clearance and a self-assessment of what the bidder says it can provide to the Commerce Department. In the second phase, companies must submit a written submission outlining their overall technical proposal, past performance, and pricing information.

The scope of Commerce’s CATTS task orders is broken into six different areas:

Task Area 1: Chief Information Officer Support Task Area 2: Digital Document and Records Management Task Area 3: Managed Service Outsourcing and Consulting Task Area 4: IT Operations and Maintenance Task Area 5: Information Technology Services Management Task Area 6: Cyber Security

Proposals are due to Commerce by January 17.