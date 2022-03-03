The Department of Commerce has appointed Oliver Wise as chief data officer (CDO). Wise will join the Department on March 14 according to a post on his Twitter page.

In this new role, Wise will lead the department’s data strategy to support evidence-based policymaking to advance capacity for evidence-based decision-making, “and to connect and align the department’s incredible data resources to better meet the needs of users,” Wise wrote.

Before this new role, Wise served as the director of recovery solutions for the New Orleans-based Tyler Technologies. And before that, he served as the director of the Office of Performance and Accountability for the City of New Orleans, and before that held the post of policy director for the city.

“Commerce’s data and its superlative staff is one the U.S.’ most strategic assets in promoting economic competitiveness, environmental resilience, social well-being, and equity… [and] I will work towards a more coordinated, accessible, sustainable data ecosystem,” Wise noted.