The Commerce Department has appointed 16 experts from both the public and private sector to its newly created Internet of Things Advisory Board (IoTAB), the agency said in an Oct. 24 press release.

Creation of the board was authorized under the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act. The board will advise the Internet of Things Federal Working Group on “matters including the identification of any federal regulations, programs or policies that may inhibit or promote the development of IoT,” the Commerce Department said.

Further areas of study for the board will include “situations in which IoT could deliver significant and scalable economic and societal benefits to the United States, including smart traffic and transit technologies, augmented logistics and supply chains, environmental monitoring, and health care; IoT opportunities and challenges for small businesses; and any IoT-related international opportunities,” the Commerce Department said.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) – a component of the Commerce Department – is providing administrative support to the advisory board.

The board features members from academia, industry, and government. Each will serve two-year terms.

Serving as board chair is Benson Chan, chief operating officer at Strategy of Things. Daniel Caprio Jr. is serving as vice chair; he is chair of The Providence Group. Other board members are from the Consumer Technology Association, Microsoft, the Global Semiconductor Alliance, and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory.