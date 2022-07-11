The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) has issued a request for Information to help develop a national science and technology strategy for U.S. activities in cislunar space.

Not familiar with cislunar? The OSTP request defines it as geostationary orbit that is subject to the Earth or moon’s gravity, but which also includes orbits around the moon and the lunar surface.

“The strategy will include key U.S. government research and development (R&D) priorities and proposed technical standards to enable a robust, cooperative, and sustainable ecosystem in cislunar space,” states the request.

OSTP is looking to understand what type of research and development is needed for the next 10 years, as well as the next 50 years, to advance U.S. strategy in this area.

The White House science office also wants to better understand what technical standards are most useful to consider and develop for future activities in the cislunar space. Comments are due to OSTP by July 20.