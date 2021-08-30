Registration for the third annual President’s Cup Cybersecurity Competition opened today, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) announced today in a press release.

The President’s Cup is a nationwide competition to reward the top cyber talent in the Federal government.

“Our nation faces serious threats in cyberspace; combatting them requires a skilled and innovative workforce,” said CISA Director Jen Easterly. “The President’s Cup provides a unique opportunity to highlight some of the best cyber defenders the nation has to offer. I encourage individuals and teams alike to sign up and test your skills against other cybersecurity professionals to showcase the outstanding cyber talent across the Federal government.”

CISA said this year’s challenge, which is open to both teams and individuals, will follow the same format as last year’s competition. It will be broken down into three competition categories: Teams, Individuals Track A, which focuses on incident response and forensics analysis, and Individuals Track B, which focuses on exploitation analysis and vulnerability assessment.

Qualifying Round 1 kicks off for teams on September 13, and for individuals on September 27. Participants will compete in the first two qualifying rounds remotely. The finals will be held in December.