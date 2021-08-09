The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) released a new training guide to help IT professionals advance their careers in the Federal and state, local, tribal, and territorial cybersecurity communities.

The training guide, named the Cybersecurity Workforce Training Guide, is a “one-stop-shop for information and resources.”

“The cybersecurity workforce is on the front lines of our nation’s security,” Eric Goldstein, executive assistant director for cybersecurity at CISA, said. “Our objective is to provide the right tools so this critical workforce knows where to find the available training that can help them be well prepared and skilled. This comprehensive guide will help individuals identify a job track and pinpoint areas for growth.”

CISA says that the guide – which clocks in at more than 200 pages – will help cybersecurity professionals understand the work roles, tasks, and knowledge, skills, and abilities that are the key to a successful career. The guide also includes training and professional development opportunities to build skills.

Among other things, the guide walks users through the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education Workforce Framework for Cybersecurity (NICE Framework), as well as provides a potential career development path.

A press release said that users will also find:

Entry, Intermediate, and Advanced Level Cybersecurity Certifications

Professional Development Trainings and Certification Prep Courses

Experience and Hands-On Opportunities

Additional Cyber/IT Resources from across the Federal government

At the end of the guide, CISA asks users for their feedback on the guide, as well as additional cybersecurity training courses, tools, and resources to include in future updates.