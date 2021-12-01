The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) announced the members of its new Cybersecurity Advisory Committee, which will be tasked with advising and providing recommendations to the CISA director on policies, programs, planning, and training to enhance the nation’s cyber defense.

The committee’s initial membership roster features leaders from numerous tech and cybersecurity services providers.

“We’re at a pivotal moment in our history – one that demands we think anew about ensuring the security and resilience of our digital infrastructure in the face of increasingly sophisticated cyber threats. That’s why I couldn’t be more pleased that some of our nation’s best thinkers have agreed to join our Cybersecurity Advisory Committee,” said CISA Director Jen Easterly. “I look forward to partnering with these distinguished leaders from across industry, academia, and government to tackle some of the most pressing issues of our time.”

The committee, which will meet for the first time on Dec. 10, will examine and make recommendations on a variety of topics collectively aimed at strengthening CISA and more broadly reshaping the cyber ecosystem to favor defense. In a press release, CISA said these topics include “growing the cyber workforce; reducing systemic risk to national critical functions; igniting the power of the hacker community to help defend the nation; combating misinformation and disinformation impacting the security of critical infrastructure; and transforming public-private partnership into true operational collaboration.”

The members of the committee are: