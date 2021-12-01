The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) announced the members of its new Cybersecurity Advisory Committee, which will be tasked with advising and providing recommendations to the CISA director on policies, programs, planning, and training to enhance the nation’s cyber defense.
The committee’s initial membership roster features leaders from numerous tech and cybersecurity services providers.
“We’re at a pivotal moment in our history – one that demands we think anew about ensuring the security and resilience of our digital infrastructure in the face of increasingly sophisticated cyber threats. That’s why I couldn’t be more pleased that some of our nation’s best thinkers have agreed to join our Cybersecurity Advisory Committee,” said CISA Director Jen Easterly. “I look forward to partnering with these distinguished leaders from across industry, academia, and government to tackle some of the most pressing issues of our time.”
The committee, which will meet for the first time on Dec. 10, will examine and make recommendations on a variety of topics collectively aimed at strengthening CISA and more broadly reshaping the cyber ecosystem to favor defense. In a press release, CISA said these topics include “growing the cyber workforce; reducing systemic risk to national critical functions; igniting the power of the hacker community to help defend the nation; combating misinformation and disinformation impacting the security of critical infrastructure; and transforming public-private partnership into true operational collaboration.”
The members of the committee are:
- Steve Adler, mayor of City of Austin, Texas;
- Marene Allison, chief information security officer (CISO) of Johnson & Johnson;
- Lori Beer, chief information officer of JPMorgan Chase
- Robert Chesney, James A. Baker III chair in the Rule of Law and World Affairs at the University of Texas School of Law;
- Thomas Fanning, Chairman, president and CEO at Southern Company;
- Vijaya Gadde, legal, public policy, and trust and safety lead at Twitter;
- Patrick Gallagher, chancellor of the University of Pittsburgh;
- Ronald Green, executive vice president and chief security officer of Mastercard;
- Niloofar Razi Howe, board member of Tenable;
- Kevin Mandia, CEO of Mandiant;
- Jeff Moss, president of DEF CON Communications;
- Nuala O’Connor, senior vice president and chief counsel of digital citizenship at Walmart;
- Nicole Perlroth, cybersecurity journalist;
- Matthew Prince, CEO of Cloudflare;
- Ted Schlein, general partner at Kleiner Perkins; and Caufield and Byers;
- Stephen Schmidt, CISO of Amazon Web Services;
- Suzanne Spaulding, senior advisor for homeland security at CSIS;
- Alex Stamos, partner at Krebs Stamos Group;
- Kate Starbird, associate professor of human centered design and engineering at the University of Washington;
- George Stathakopoulos, vice president of corporate information security at Apple;
- Brigadier General Alicia Tate-Nadeau (ARNG-Ret.), director of the Illinois Emergency Management Agency;
- Nicole Wong, principal of NWong Strategies; and
- Chris Young, executive vice president of business development, strategy, and ventures at Microsoft.